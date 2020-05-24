Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 204,025 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,340,000 after acquiring an additional 903,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $16,278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $6,176,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $4,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National Inc has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

