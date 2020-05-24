TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of TCF Financial worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2,686.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.