Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 11,332.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 76.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 203,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CHL opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

