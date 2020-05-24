Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monro were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.10 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

