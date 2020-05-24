Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 276,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 7.69% of StealthGas worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,225,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,851 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GASS stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

