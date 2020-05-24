Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Olin worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Olin by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Olin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 135,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Olin by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

