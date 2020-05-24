Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 93,777 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 294.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Visteon worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 537.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VC opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

