Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,069 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $360.05 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $368.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.05.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.73, for a total value of $458,891.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,036.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,674. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

