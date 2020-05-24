Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $415,733,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $83.31 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

