Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,946 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $294.72 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $302.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.58 and a 200-day moving average of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,288. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

