Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Varonis Systems worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,887,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.