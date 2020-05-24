Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 265,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.85% of Teekay Tankers worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $2,606,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

TNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $16.49 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $565.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $341.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.