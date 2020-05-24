Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $147,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 724,030 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.