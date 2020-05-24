Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 60,452 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of RadNet worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 78.4% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 832,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $6,692,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 327,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 280,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lifted their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RadNet stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $868.15 million, a PE ratio of 430.36 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.