Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,431 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of The Ensign Group worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENSG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $43.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

