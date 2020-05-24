Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 113,955 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Loews by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Loews by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of research firms have commented on L. Barclays reduced their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

