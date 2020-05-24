Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 113,955 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Loews by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Loews by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of research firms have commented on L. Barclays reduced their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 40,610 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 40,610 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 204,025 Shares of Schneider National Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 204,025 Shares of Schneider National Inc
TCF Financial Co. Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
TCF Financial Co. Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in China Mobile Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in China Mobile Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Monro Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Monro Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report