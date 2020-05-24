Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DLB stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.