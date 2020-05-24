Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

