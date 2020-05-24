Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $23,280,611,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $89,740,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CY. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.