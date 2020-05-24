Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Workiva worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Workiva by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Workiva by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Workiva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Workiva stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

