Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,335,291 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

