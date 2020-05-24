Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $960,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

