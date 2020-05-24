Arizona State Retirement System Sells 31,491 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.