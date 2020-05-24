Arizona State Retirement System Sells 44,853 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,853 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Select Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

