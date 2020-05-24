Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

