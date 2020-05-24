Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 11,643 Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $32,614,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $15,072,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -990.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

