Arizona State Retirement System Sells 25,163 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

