Arizona State Retirement System Has $413,000 Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $2,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 374,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 145,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

