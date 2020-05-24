Arizona State Retirement System Takes $413,000 Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cloudera by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,911 shares of company stock worth $8,543,795 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

