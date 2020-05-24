Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,601 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Stepan by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stepan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $50,107,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,347 shares of company stock worth $261,051 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $95.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

