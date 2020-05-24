12,521 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 798,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,423 shares during the last quarter.

GO opened at $37.84 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,617,277 shares of company stock worth $578,365,971 in the last quarter.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

