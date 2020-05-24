Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,784 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 64.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $118.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

