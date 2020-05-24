Arizona State Retirement System Sells 34,891 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,692 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,237,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 120,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 134,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.26.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

