Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 321,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 266,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

