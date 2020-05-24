Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 906,641 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 832,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 125,469 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 3.62.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

