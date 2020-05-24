Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

