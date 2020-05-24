State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $935.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

