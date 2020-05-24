J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 54.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 137.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

