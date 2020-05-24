Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

