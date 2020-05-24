Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

FELE stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

