Comparing 360 Finance (QFIN) & Its Rivals

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 360 Finance to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 360 Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 388 1177 1211 69 2.34

360 Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.78%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 53.36%. Given 360 Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 360 Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s rivals have a beta of -0.86, indicating that their average share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.77 360 Finance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.40 million 8.10

360 Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 0.94% -16.92% 4.14%

Summary

360 Finance rivals beat 360 Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

