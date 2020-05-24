Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) vs. Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Head to Head Review

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Macatawa Bank pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp 27.33% 9.76% 1.35% Macatawa Bank 12.20% 14.33% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Premier Financial Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 2.12 $24.20 million N/A N/A Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 2.49 $31.98 million $0.94 7.44

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 20,168 USD in December 31, 2017. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

