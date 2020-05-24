Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,819.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $5,819.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.02093779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00093120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00180572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,236,187 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

