Origo (OGO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. Origo has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $1.04 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.03748807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031170 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo Profile

Origo is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo's total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,006,218 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork .

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

