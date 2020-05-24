Narrative Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Narrative has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $49,061.34 and $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.02093779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00093120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00180572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

