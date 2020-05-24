Bitcloud Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $108,377.38 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,367,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

