Megacoin Hits One Day Volume of $14.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $187,007.87 and approximately $14.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00476594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014765 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003081 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,750,842 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

