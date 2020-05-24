Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.38 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00013412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.02093779 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00093120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00180572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,394,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

