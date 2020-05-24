LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Cap Achieves $1,914.11

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $1,914.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 85.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,962.10 or 2.79756920 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000217 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

