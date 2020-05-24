MediShares (MDS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $180,143.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $180,143.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

